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HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Softail vs XL750 Transalp

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson softail Xl750 transalp
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 15.25 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1746 cc755 cc
Power-91.7 PS PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L16.9 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm210 mm
Length
2320 mm2325 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1560 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
297 kg208 kg
Dry Weight
291 kg-
Height
680 mm1450 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Stroke
111 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc755 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm87 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes, 5.0 Inch TFT Display
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88913,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00011,80,509
RTO
1,22,00094,440
Insurance
37,63936,364
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53728,185

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