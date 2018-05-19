In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|-
|91.7 PS PS