Harley Davidson Softail vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson softail Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Brand Harley-Davidson Honda Price ₹ 15.25 Lakhs ₹ 15.96 Lakhs Mileage 15.0 kmpl 20 kmpl Engine Capacity 1746 cc 1082.96 cc Power - 99.2 PS PS

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.