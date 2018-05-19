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HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Softail vs Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Harley-Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Low Rider S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson softail Low rider s
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 15.25 Lakhs₹ 14.69 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1746 cc1868 cc
Power-93 PS @ 5020 rpm

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Disc Break View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L18.9 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm120 mm
Length
2320 mm2355 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1615 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L4.7 L
Kerb Weight
297 kg308 kg
Dry Weight
291 kg295 kg
Height
680 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Stroke
111 mm114 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.5:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1868 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm102 mm
Body Type
Cruiser BikesCruiser Bikes
Features
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88916,34,297
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00014,69,000
RTO
1,22,0001,17,520
Insurance
37,63936,760
Accessories Charges
15,25011,017
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53735,127

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