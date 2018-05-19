In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Harley-Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Low Rider S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|Low rider s
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|-
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm