In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Harley-Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Forty Eight Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|Forty eight
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|1202 cc
|Power
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