In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|Fat boy [2024]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|-
|95.1 PS PS