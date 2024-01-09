In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less