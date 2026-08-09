In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Road King vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road king
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1745 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|84.2 PS PS
|74 PS PS