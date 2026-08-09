In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Road King vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road king
|Chieftain limited
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1745 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|84.2 PS PS
|-