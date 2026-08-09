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Harley-Davidson Road King vs Indian Chieftain Limited

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Road King vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Road king Chieftain limited
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 26.99 Lakhs₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Mileage17.0 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1745 cc1890 cc
Power84.2 PS PS-

Filters
Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Road King Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20.8 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm130 mm
Length
2450 mm2506 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
379 kg373 kg
Dry Weight
362 kg-
Saddle Height
705 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
111.1 mm113 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1745 cc1890 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 107Thunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm103.2 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
High Beam and Wider Low BeamHalogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,97337,94,594
Ex-Showroom Price
26,99,00034,25,556
RTO
2,15,9203,08,300
Insurance
56,06360,738
Accessories Charges
26,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,43881,560

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