In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Road King vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road king
|Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1745 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|84.2 PS PS
|-