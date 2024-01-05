In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less