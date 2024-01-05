In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 24.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Pan America 1250 in 1 colour. The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less