Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Harley Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
111.1 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1745 cc1252 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 107Revolution? Max 1250
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm105 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,97327,24,372
Ex-Showroom Price
26,99,00024,49,000
RTO
2,15,9202,07,920
Insurance
56,06367,452
Accessories Charges
26,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,43858,557

