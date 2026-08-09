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HomeCompare BikesRoad King vs Road Glide [2024]

Harley-Davidson Road King vs Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. On the other hand, Road Glide [2024] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Road King vs Road Glide [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Road king Road glide [2024]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 26.99 Lakhs₹ 41.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.0 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1745 cc1868 cc
Power84.2 PS PS93.8 PS PS

Filters
Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Road Glide [2024]
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]
STD
₹41.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm130 mm
Length
2450 mm2430 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
379 kg387 kg
Dry Weight
362 kg-
Saddle Height
705 mm695 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
111.1 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm158 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1745 cc1868 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 107Milwaukee-Eight 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
High Beam and Wider Low BeamLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,97345,96,743
Ex-Showroom Price
26,99,00041,79,000
RTO
2,15,9203,34,320
Insurance
56,06383,423
Accessories Charges
26,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,43898,801

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Latest Videos

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