In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. On the other hand, Road Glide [2024] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Road King vs Road Glide [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road king
|Road glide [2024]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|₹ 41.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1745 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|84.2 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS