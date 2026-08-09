In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Road King vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road king
|Fat boy [2024]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1745 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|84.2 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS