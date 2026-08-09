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Harley-Davidson Road King vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Road King vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Road king Electra glide standard
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 26.99 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.0 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1745 cc745 cc
Power84.2 PS PS-

Filters
Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Road King Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm120 mm
Length
2450 mm2400 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
379 kg354 kg
Dry Weight
362 kg-
Saddle Height
705 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
111.1 mm111 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.0:1
Displacement
1745 cc1,745 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 107Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs4
Bore
100 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Tourer BikesTourer Bikes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
YesYes
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalogue
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
High Beam and Wider Low BeamHalgen
Low Oil Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,97327,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
26,99,00024,99,000
RTO
2,15,9201,99,920
Insurance
56,06356,070
Accessories Charges
26,99024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,43859,752

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