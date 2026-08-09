In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Road King vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road king
|Electra glide standard
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1745 cc
|745 cc
|Power
|84.2 PS PS
|-