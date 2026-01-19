In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Road Glide [2024] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl.
Road Glide [2024] vs Pan America 1250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road glide [2024]
|Pan america 1250
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 41.79 Lakhs
|₹ 24.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|18.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|152.2 PS PS