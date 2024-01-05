Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special vs Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special or Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
Road Glide Special BS6
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
114 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
163 Nm @ 3000 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:110.0:1
Displacement
1868 cc1745 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114Milwaukee-Eight 107
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,82,52929,97,973
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00026,99,000
RTO
2,79,9202,15,920
Insurance
68,61956,063
Accessories Charges
34,99026,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
83,45064,438

