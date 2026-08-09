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HomeCompare BikesRoad Glide [2024] vs Electra Glide Standard

Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road Glide [2024] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Road Glide [2024] vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Road glide [2024] Electra glide standard
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 41.79 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc745 cc
Power93.8 PS PS-

Filters
Road Glide [2024]
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]
STD
₹41.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm120 mm
Length
2430 mm2400 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
387 kg354 kg
Height
1325 mm-
Saddle Height
695 mm680 mm
Width
990 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
363.2 km
Max Speed
177 kmph
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm-
Stroke
114.3 mm111 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1,745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs4
Bore
102 mm100 mm
Rear Suspension
Premium Low Hand-Adjustable Rear Suspension-
Front Suspension
49mm Dual Bending Valve-
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Sport, Rain and Custom-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster, Vehicle Hold Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemCruise Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Screen-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalgen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,96,74327,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
41,79,00024,99,000
RTO
3,34,3201,99,920
Insurance
83,42356,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
98,80159,752

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