Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Pan America 1250 STD
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
72 mm56 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1-
Displacement
1252 cc948 cc
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090NAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Revolution® Max 1250Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Bore
105 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,82,32818,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00016,47,000
RTO
1,35,2001,43,760
Insurance
40,22850,559
Accessories Charges
16,9000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,45839,577

    Latest News

    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
