Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152 PS PS & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl.