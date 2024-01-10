In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152 PS PS & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 in 6 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less