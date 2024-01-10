In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less