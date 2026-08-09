In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|90 PS PS