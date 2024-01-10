In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less