In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm.
On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours.
Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours.
The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl.
