In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|84.3 PS PS