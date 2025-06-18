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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Low rider s V-strom 800 de
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 14.69 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc776 cc
Power93 PS @ 5020 rpm84.3 PS PS

Filters
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Disc Break View
Suspension View
Silencer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L20 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm220 mm
Length
2355 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1570 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
308 kg232 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg-
Saddle Height
690 mm855 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 1144-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Stroke
114 mm70 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc776 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm84 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,29712,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
14,69,00011,00,763
RTO
1,17,52088,061
Insurance
36,76035,113
Accessories Charges
11,0170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,12726,307

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