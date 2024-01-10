In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm.
On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours.
The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
