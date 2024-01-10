In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less