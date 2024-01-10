In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less