In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|124 PS PS