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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S vs Indian FTR

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Low rider s Ftr
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 14.69 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1203 cc
Power93 PS @ 5020 rpm167.23 PS PS

Filters
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L13 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm165 mm
Length
2355 mm2223 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1525 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
308 kg233 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg-
Saddle Height
690 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm124.7 PS
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Stroke
114 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1203 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm102 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,29721,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
14,69,00019,38,357
RTO
1,17,5201,74,452
Insurance
36,76043,539
Accessories Charges
11,0170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,12746,348

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