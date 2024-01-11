In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less