In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|91.7 PS PS