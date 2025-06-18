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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Low rider s Xl750 transalp
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 14.69 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc755 cc
Power93 PS @ 5020 rpm91.7 PS PS

Filters
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L16.9 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm210 mm
Length
2355 mm2325 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1560 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
308 kg208 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg-
Saddle Height
690 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Stroke
114 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc755 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm87 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockPro-Link rear monoshock
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,29713,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
14,69,00011,80,509
RTO
1,17,52094,440
Insurance
36,76036,364
Accessories Charges
11,0170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,12728,185

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