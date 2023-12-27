In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less