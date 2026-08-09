In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|99.2 PS PS