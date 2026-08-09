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HomeCompare BikesLow Rider S vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Low rider s Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 14.69 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1082.96 cc
Power93 PS @ 5020 rpm99.2 PS PS

Filters
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L24.5 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm210 mm
Length
2355 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1558 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
308 kg239 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg-
Saddle Height
690 mm810-830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Stroke
114 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1082.96 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm92 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockPro-Link
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,29717,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
14,69,00015,96,500
RTO
1,17,5201,27,720
Insurance
36,76038,761
Accessories Charges
11,01711,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,12738,150

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