In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|122.3 PS PS