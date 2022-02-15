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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Low rider s Sportster s
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 14.69 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1252 cc
Power93 PS @ 5020 rpm122.3 PS PS

Filters
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L11.8 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm90 mm
Length
2355 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1520 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
308 kg228 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg-
Saddle Height
690 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Revolution Max 1250T
Stroke
114 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1252
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm105 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,29718,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
14,69,00016,49,000
RTO
1,17,5201,31,920
Insurance
36,76043,717
Accessories Charges
11,0170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,12739,218

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