In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less