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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S vs Harley-Davidson Forty Eight

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Harley-Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Forty Eight Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Low rider s Forty eight
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 14.69 Lakhs₹ 10.61 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1202 cc
Power93 PS @ 5020 rpm-

Filters
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Disc Break View
Suspension View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L7.9 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm110 mm
Length
2355 mm2165 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1495 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L2.6 l
Kerb Weight
308 kg252 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg247 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16Front :-130/90-B16,Rear :-150/80-B16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Air-Cooled, Evolution
Stroke
114 mm96.8 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:110:01
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1202 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm88.9 mm
Body Type
Cruiser BikesCruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockEmulsion Rear Shock with A Screw Preload Adjuster
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,29713,12,896
Ex-Showroom Price
14,69,00011,75,000
RTO
1,17,52094,000
Insurance
36,76032,146
Accessories Charges
11,01711,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,12728,219

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