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HomeCompare BikesLow Rider S vs Fat Boy [2024]

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S vs Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Low rider s Fat boy [2024]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 14.69 Lakhs₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1868 cc
Power93 PS @ 5020 rpm95.1 PS PS

Filters
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L18.9 l
Ground Clearance
120 mm115 mm
Length
2355 mm2370 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm1665 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
308 kg317 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg-
Saddle Height
690 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
Stroke
114 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1868 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm102 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,29728,32,675
Ex-Showroom Price
14,69,00025,69,000
RTO
1,17,5202,05,520
Insurance
36,76058,155
Accessories Charges
11,0170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,12760,885

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