In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Bob 114 engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Fat Bob 114 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|Fat bob 114
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 21.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|93.8 PS PS