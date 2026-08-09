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HomeCompare BikesIron 883 vs Justin Bieber Edition

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iron 883 Justin bieber edition
BrandHarley-DavidsonVespa
Price₹ 9.26 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity883 cc155 cc
Power51.6 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L8 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
2185 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm1340 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
256 kg-
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-B19,Rear :-150/80-B16Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
96.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
68 Nm @ 4750 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9:01-
Displacement
883 cc155
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76.2 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
security system (optional)-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
No-
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,31,5627,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
10,11,0006,45,690
RTO
80,88051,655
Insurance
29,57219,547
Accessories Charges
10,1100
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,32115,408

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