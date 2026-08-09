In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS