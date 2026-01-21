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HomeCompare BikesIron 883 vs Tiger Sport 660

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iron 883 Tiger sport 660
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 9.26 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl-
Engine Capacity883 cc660 cc
Power51.6 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L17.2 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
2185 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm1418 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
256 kg206 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-B19,Rear :-150/80-B16Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
96.8 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
68 Nm @ 4750 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
9:01-
Displacement
883 cc660 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76.2 mm74.04 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
security system (optional)-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
No-
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,31,56210,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
10,11,0009,45,000
RTO
80,88075,600
Insurance
29,57232,668
Accessories Charges
10,1100
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,32122,638

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