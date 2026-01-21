In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm