In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs 7.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm.
On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours.
The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
The Street Twin mileage is around 26.14 kmpl.
