Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Harley Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
96.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
68 Nm @ 4750 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9:0111.0:1
Displacement
883 cc900 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, Evolution270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76.2 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,31,5628,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
10,11,0007,95,000
RTO
80,88063,600
Insurance
29,57226,182
Accessories Charges
10,1100
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,32119,017

