In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|90 PS PS