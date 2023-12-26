In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm.
On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours.
The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
