In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less