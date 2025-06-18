In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS