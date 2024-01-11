In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less