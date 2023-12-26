In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm.
On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours.
The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.
