In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 52 PS @ 6500 rpm & 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The W800 Street mileage is around 29.68 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less