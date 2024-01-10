Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Iron 883 vs Versys 650

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 vs Kawasaki Versys 650

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Harley Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
ABS BS6
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
96.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
68 Nm @ 4750 rpm61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9:0110.8:1
Displacement
883 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76.2 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,31,5627,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
10,11,0007,15,000
RTO
80,88057,200
Insurance
29,57224,926
Accessories Charges
10,1100
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,32117,133

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
    View all
     