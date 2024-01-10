In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX4R engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 14500 rpm & 39 Nm @ 13000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less