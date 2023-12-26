In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less