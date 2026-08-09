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Harley-Davidson Iron 883 vs Kawasaki KX450

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs KX450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iron 883 Kx450
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 9.26 Lakhs₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity883 cc449 cc
Power51.6 PS PS3.44 PS PS

Filters
Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L6.2 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm345 mm
Length
2185 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm1480 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l-
Kerb Weight
256 kg112.9 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-B19,Rear :-150/80-B16Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Stroke
96.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
68 Nm @ 4750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9:01-
Displacement
883 cc449 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, Evolution4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76.2 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
security system (optional)-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
No-
Headlight
LED-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,31,56211,04,766
Ex-Showroom Price
10,11,0009,92,000
RTO
80,88079,360
Insurance
29,57233,406
Accessories Charges
10,1100
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,32123,745

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