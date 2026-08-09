In 2026 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Iron 883 engine makes power and torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Iron 883 vs KX450 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iron 883
|Kx450
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 9.26 Lakhs
|₹ 9.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|883 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|51.6 PS PS
|3.44 PS PS